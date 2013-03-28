FMR South African President Nelson Mandela Hospitalized for Lung Infection [VIDEO]

94-year-old former South African President Nelson Mandela is in the hospital due to a lung infection. Mandela has been treated for lung ailments before, when he suffered from tuberculosis during his 27-year-imprisonment. He has had a number of respiratory infections over the years. Mandela was admitted to a hospital just before midnight Wednesday “due to the recurrence of his lung infection,” the office of President Jacob Zuma said in a statement.

