Why do we condone the promotion of date rape? We see it in ads, we hear it in rap songs and we tend to act like it doesn’t affect our communities when it actually does.

Michael Arceneaux is a Houston-born, Howard-educated blogger that has brought up an interesting topic for our community in the below article.

The first is this ad by the House of Angostura of Trinidad and Tobago (pictured above), which shows a menacing Black man with a hairstyle from 1991 giving villain from an episode of “Law & Order: SVU” in the background. In the forefront of the advertisement, though, he looks quite giddy, and he should, since he’s offering her a “real drink,” which I assume means one that will get her so liquored up that she will give it up.

Isn’t that how people end up cell mates or at least crying over the sidewalk in a pool of blood on cement after a few relatives and real friends seek revenge?

But that sort of stupidity has carried itself over well in to 2013.

Enter Rick Ross, who on a new track with rapper Rocko (or Monica’s baby daddy, as some who never heard “Maybe” refer to him as), raps about date rape in a way that makes you want to shout out expletives. Don’t worry, I already have, and after you read this line, feel free to join.

Listen below at the 2:09 mark where Ross talks about slipping drugs on a female by saying “Put molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it / I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

That’s rape all day long!!!!

See NewsOne

Why Are Folks Promoting Date Rape? (Explicit Lyrics) was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted March 27, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: