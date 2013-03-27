Porsha Stuart Blindsided By Divorce Filing

Porsha Stuart has been living it up on the reality shoe “Real Houswives of Atlanta” but it looks like she won’t be a wife for long! EX-NFL player and hubby has filed for a divorce and Porsha seemed to have never seen it coming.

US Weekly reports:

“She was 100 percent completely blindsided. Friends are trying to contact her but she’s not picking up her phone or returning texts,” a pal tells Us Weekly of Porsha, 31, who wed the former NFL star, 40, back in May 2011. (TMZ broke news of Kordell’s March 22 filing, with WetPaint reporting that Kordell skipped the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion taping, which all of the husbands typically attend.)

“Mrs. Stewart is disappointed about her husband’s recent filing for divorce,” a rep for Stewart tells Us. “Mrs. Stewart had held off on filing for a divorce herself and remained committed to the marriage because Mr. Stewart promised to work on the marriage with her. Instead, he misled her and she found out about the filing in the media. Mrs. Stewart hopes to resolve these personal issues privately with the support of her family, friends and strong faith.”

During the couple’s first foray into reality TV on season five of the Bravo smash, viewers got a taste of the dynamic between husband and wife: Struggling to conceive, Porsha argued to Kordell that she longed to continue her charity work while being a mom; during a girls’ trip to Las Vegas, Porsha told fellow castmates that her hubby “allowed” her to go on the getaway.

“Her whole identity is about being a happy, obedient wife,” the pal continues. “The other women criticized her for not having a backbone but she was like, ‘A real marriage is about honoring your man, your king.’ She is really upset.”

Another insider paints a slightly different picture: “She felt like a prisoner . . . She’s young enough to find someone that’s really right for her now.”

Porsha has yet to directly address the split but tweeted an optimistic post on Tuesday morning: “Morning Dolls Today is the 1st Day of the rest of your Life! Make It GREAT!”

She’s getting support, meanwhile, from the most unlikely of places. On-air enemy Kenya Moore tweeted her support after the news hit. “Even though @porshadstewart and I have had our differences, I would never want to see anyone in pain. I wish her well,” former Miss USA, 42, wrote.

Added fellow Atlanta housewive NeNe Leakes: “I’am good judge of character! I will stand by & support my little sister @PorshaDStewart”