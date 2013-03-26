Why Are Folks Promoting Date Rape?

There’s something to be said of a man whose only way to have sex with a woman is by getting her drunk. However you care to categorize such behavior, I would hope we can all agree by now that the sex by date rape meme needs to be dropped deep in to the abyss. Two disappointing examples, though, prove my assumption wrong.

The first is this ad by the House of Angostura of Trinidad and Tobago (pictured above), which shows a menacing Black man with a hairstyle from 1991 giving villain from an episode of “Law & Order: SVU” in the background. In the forefront of the advertisement, though, he looks quite giddy, and he should, since he’s offering her a “real drink,” which I assume means one that will get her so liquored up that she will give it up.

Isn’t that how people end up cell mates or at least crying over the sidewalk in a pool of blood on cement after a few relatives and real friends seek revenge?

I was waiting for someone to say that this is some sort of twisted parody in response to actual liquor ads that have offered a similar premise in the past. Unfortunately, it’s not. Buzzfeed confirmed that the ad, which was promoting Angostura single barrel rum, was run in a newspaper late last year.

But that sort of stupidity has carried itself over well in to 2013.

Enter Rick Ross, who on a new track with rapper Rocko (or Monica’s baby daddy, as some who never heard “Maybe” refer to him as), raps about date rape in a way that makes you want to shout out expletives. Don’t worry, I already have, and after you read this line, feel free to join.

Ross raps on “You Don’t Even Know It”:

Put molly all in her champagne, she ain’t even know it / I took her home and I enjoyed that, she ain’t even know it.”

You can hear the song below:

I stopped mid-bop the second I heard Ross say it.

This is the definition of date rape, you fool, and maybe you missed the memo but rape is rape.

Then again, Ross worked as a corrections officer, so I’m sure he’s been around a sex offender or 12 and knows better.

The line is as reprehensible as it is irresponsible. It’s already troublesome to hear how much of a fuss “Molly” (the purest form of the drug ecstasy) is being injected in to our music, but to advocate its usage to perpetuate the act of rape has far worse ramifications.

The same I way mentioned that men need to be told that women are in control of their bodies, men need to be reminded of how sorry of a man they are for stripping women of their decisions in every form — particularly by way of lame actions like inebriation. And we all need to hold those who stress otherwise accountable.

Michael Arceneaux is a Houston-bred, Howard-educated writer and blogger. You can read more of his work on his site, The Cynical Ones. Follow him on Twitter: @youngsinick

