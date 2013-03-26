Chris Brown On Rihanna Fight: ‘I Was Arrogant & Definitely Hotheaded’

Chris Brown may have a laundry list of offensive antics, including the 2009 domestic violence incident between him and Rihanna. But the “Sweet Love” singer has accepted responsibility for his actions and says he is ready to move forward.

In a recent interview with Ryan Seacrest, he opened up about the Rihanna incident and also gave his side of the story about the valet dispute that left people scratching their heads in confusion. Apparently, he had already given the man a tip and refused to pay anymore of his money. Breezy may seem like he’s spiraling out of control but, in a weird way, we think he may be going through a phase that will make him a better man in the long run.

Get the details, below:

On his new album X: “The direction I wanted to go for this album was the same base I went for the first album. I had a humble mind state of going in the studio with any producer, any writer, and trying to make a great project. I kinda put the Quincy Jones formula on it, put all of the different producers locked into one studio, and just try to make a great project.”

On why he named the album X: “I’ll be 24 when the album comes out, so X is the 24th letter in the alphabet. It also means the roman numeral for X. I’ve been doing this for 10 years now. My birthday is 5/5/89, five and five is 10.”

On working with Jennifer Lopez: “We actually are collaborating. I’m trying to get her on my album, I have a couple songs that would be incredible for her to feature on. But as for now, I’m just in the studio writing for her album and collaborating on new stuff and trying to give her some party music and fun stuff.”

n his past mistakes: “I could put that on my age but that would just be making an excuse. I think for me that at age 18, 19 I was capable of writing and producing songs, so I’m also capable of making the right choices. So I think it’s about a learning process now. Being at that young age I can tell you I was arrogant and definitely hotheaded. Everybody has a temper, but for me it was not knowing how to control it when I thought I had the world in my hands.”

On his relationship with Rihanna: “I just tried my best to be the best man I could be over the years and just show her how remorseful and sorry I was for the incident and that time was probably the worst part of my life and being that she has and she’s a wonderful person I’m eternally grateful and thankful.”

On his fight with a valet over $10: “By all means, I’m a great tipper. Ten dollars is not a problem…[it] was five dollar parking at the place…but before we went in, I gave the man $100 dollars. We had two cars. It’s five dollar parking. Okay, do the math. So when we came out he was like, ‘You know what? We need $20 for each car.’ And I said, ‘Sir, I just gave you $100.’ So he was like, ‘No, no we need $10.’ So he was just going around trying to see if he could get more money and I was like, ‘no,’ so by that time it was a situation.”

Transcript from @Rap-Up.com

Chris Brown On Rihanna Fight: ‘I Was Arrogant & Definitely Hotheaded’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com