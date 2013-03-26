Kordell Stewart who filed for divorce from Porsha Stewart has just released an official statement to Hip Hollywood. In the statement, the former NFL player said “it was a very difficult decision.”

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star, 40, filed divorce papers in Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia on Friday, March 22, and in the court papers which were obtained by TMZ, Kordell says the union is “irretrievably broken,” and that the couple is presently separated.

The football star also charges that his estranged wife should not be entitled to spousal support. “[She’s] an able-bodied person, earning income and is capable of supporting herself.”

Soon after Kordell released his statement, Porsha released her own statement through her rep saying she is “disappointed about her husband’s recent filing for divorce,” and revealed she learned of the divorce from a website. TMZ reports the rep says Porsha had held off on filing for divorce papers herself … because she was committed to the marriage. She says Kordell had promised to work on the marriage with her.

We hope Porsha will get through this!

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

RELATED LINKS:

Porsha Stewart Says She’s Proud To Represent For Black Trophy Wives

Porsha Stewart Of ‘RHOA’ On How To Find A Husband

Kordell & Porsha Stewart Release Statement On Divorce was originally published on hellobeautiful.com