Today Is American Diabetes Alert Day

American Diabetes Association Alert Day is a one-day “wake-up call” which enlists the public to take a Diabetes Risk Test to find out if they are developing type 2 diabetes.

Its a simple test that asks users to answer simple questions about weight, age, family history and other potential risk factors for prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. Preventative tips are provided for everyone who takes the test, including encouraging those at high risk to talk with their health care provider.

See Diabetes.org

Today Is American Diabetes Alert Day was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
