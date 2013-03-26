Today Is American Diabetes Alert Day

American Diabetes Association Alert Day is a one-day “wake-up call” which enlists the public to take a Diabetes Risk Test to find out if they are developing type 2 diabetes.

Its a simple test that asks users to answer simple questions about weight, age, family history and other potential risk factors for prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. Preventative tips are provided for everyone who takes the test, including encouraging those at high risk to talk with their health care provider.

