Jourdan Dunn Calls Out The Modeling Industry For Being Racist

Jourdan Dunn calls out the fashion industry for being racist in a recent interview with Net-A-Porter‘s The EDIT Magazine. But did we really think that racism didn’t exist in the fashion industry? It’s no surprise to me.

Even though the supermodel has landed some of the industry’s most coveted campaigns for H&M, Burberry, Yves Saint Laurent (and slayed the covers of Vogue Italia and Teen Vogue), the 22-year-old British beauty still faces blatant racism during castings and backstage prep.

According to The EDIT Magazine:

“There were times when Dunn would be on her way to castings and told to turn back because the client “didn’t want any more black girls”. There was even one instance when a makeup artist announced on a shoot that she didn’t want to make-up Dunn’s face because she herself was white and Dunn was black.”

Jourdan admitted that in the past this discrimination upset her, but her values and tremendous belief in self-esteem allowed her to press through difficult times.

Ty Alexander Posted March 26, 2013

