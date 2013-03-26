Porsha Stewart’s Husband Files For Divorce

Porsha Stewart‘s husband Kordell Stewart has filed for divorce. TMZ has learned that the former NFLer filed for divorce on March 22.

Kordell has been known to be a controlling husband and something tells me he was jealous of her blossoming career.He is ten years her senior and sometimes treated Porsha like she was a child.

Porsha recently defended her husband after a recent ‘RHOA’ episode that caused fans to vent their dislike of the couple’s interaction on Twitter:

“It’s called a marriage,” she tweeted after “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans started commenting on the way Kordell Stewart interacts with his wife.

Rumor has it that Porsha quit her gig on the ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’, because Kordell is “not allowing” her to return for a second season.

The couple married on May 21, 2011 and have no children together. Stewart has a son from a previous relationship.

