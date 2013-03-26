CLOSE
Charlotte Easter Egg Hunt & Events this Weekend

Charlotte easter egg hunt events

Latta Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, Mar 30 10:00a
Latta plantation, Huntersville

Kids ages 1-10 can hunt for toy and candy filled eggs across the plantation grounds! Hunt times vary according to age group…

Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt

Thursday, Mar 28 7:15p
Davis Park,  Belmont

Bring a basket and a flashlight and join in the fun! Event begins at dusk with the arrival of the Easter Bunny at 7:15. For ages 3-8.

Zeta’s and Sigma Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, Mar 30 12:00p
Zeta House, Charlotte

The Zetas of Charlotte Benevolent Foundation and the Sigmas of Charlotte will partner to host the 4th Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt…

Misson 217 Egg Hunt

Saturday, Mar 30 2:00p
Village Park Amphitheatre, Kannapolis

Mission 217 Church is hosting the biggest Easter Egg Hunt in the area on Saturday March 30th from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at Village Park in Kannapolis…

Easter Egg hunt and Celebration

Saturday, Mar 30 2:00p
Terrell

March 30 2 – 4pm Easter Egg Hunt Come join us for some Egg-citing fun on Saturday March 30 2-4pm at the Connor Rec Center, McGee Point Rd, Terrell. Food and fun for all…

Community Easter Egg hunt
Saturday, Mar 30 10:00a
Rural Hill,
Huntersville

Fourth Annual Free Community Easter Egg Hunt festivities include egg hunts, spoon races, balloon tosses, pictures with the Eater Bunny, and living history demonstrations…

Holy week and Egg hunt

Thursday, Mar 28 7:00p
Wesly United Church, Charlotte

SPECIAL SERVICES FOR HOLY WEEK & EASTER Palm Sunday – March 24, 9am and 11am worship Holy Thursday Service – March 28, 7pm Communion and Tenebrae Service Easter Sunrise Service – March 31, 7a…

Eggstravaganza

Sunday, Mar 31 2:30p
Reedy Creek Park
Charlotte

Join us for a easter egg hunt on the preserve and once you found an egg decorate it with natural dyes. Reedy Creek Nature Center All Ages $2.00 Must call 704-432-6460 to register

Hop this way, Kids fun day
Saturday, Mar 30 10:00a
Life Point Worship. Huntersville

Life Point Worship presents, “Hop This Way” Kids Fun Day @ Long Creek Elementary Easter Egg hunt and games for different age groups, Music, Bounce Houses and Slide, Face Painting, Corn Hole, Food,…

Easter Festival
Saturday, Mar 30 11:00a
Faith Soliders  Monroe

Join us for free food, games, prizes, Egg Hunt with prizes, music, balloons, moonwalk, and much more. All free! Food assistance available. Fun for the entire family and you are invited!

Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, Mar 30 10:00a
Dan Nicholos Park , Salisbury

Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am. Ages 6-10 at 10:30 am. Once again it is time for the famous Easter Egg Hunt. Bring your baskets and come meet the Easter bunny…

Easter Egg Bash Laancaster Fairgrounds
Saturday, Mar 30 10:00a
Lancaster Fair Grounds, Lancaster

Bring your kids out to the Lancaster fairgrounds on Sat. March 30 from 10am-1pm for a free Easter egg hunt! Ages 18m-3yrs will be at 10:30am, Ages 4-6 at 11am, and Ages 7-11 at 12pm…

