PRESS PLAY: Donell Jones’ Love Will Live ‘Forever’

If ever you were to ask me, what my top three albums of all time are, you won’t be surprised to find Donnell Jones’ album “Where I Wanna Be” among the list. The collection of songs are classic and a reminder of the state R&B was once in.

After his lackluster 2010 project “Lyrics,” the leading single off his forthcoming disc “Donell Jones Forever,” stays true to that nostalgic formula he laid on tracks like “Shorty Got Her Eyes On Me.”

“Forever” is an indicator of what we can expect from Mr Jones this coming summer. The highly anticipated release is slated for a June 18th release.

Press play, below:

