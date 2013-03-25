NY Cop Ordered To Stop And Frisk Black Males

Officer Pedro Serrano testified in Manhattan Federal Court Wednesday that he secretly recorded deputy inspector Christopher McCormack telling him to stop “the right people, the right time, the right location,” at a Bronx precinct.

We have been hearing about this tactic in New York for some time now but there’s a shread of proof.

“He meant Black and Hispanics,” Serrano testified on the stand Thursday. On the recording you can hear Serrano voicing his concern:

“So what am I supposed to do: Stop every Black and Hispanic?”

McCormack is heard saying in response:

“I have no problem telling you this. Male blacks. And I told you at roll call, and I have no problem [to] tell you this, male Blacks 14 to 21.” See the full story at NewsOne

Posted March 25, 2013

