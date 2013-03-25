Not everyone is jumping at the chance to swathe the fabulous FLOTUS in designer duds. Famed designer, Oscar De la Renta recently revealed that he doesn’t want to dress Michelle Obama because “it is a relation that began poorly and I think it will end the same way.” Oscar’s fashion bashing is hot on the heels of Michelle being named Best Dressed Woman by The Sunday Times, so someone’s got it wrong. Is it them or Oscar?

The Dominican Republic-born designer dresses only top-notch, fabulous women like Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba, Kerry Washington and Nicki Minaj and first ladies are typically a favorite for him. In the past, he’s dressed Betty Ford, Nancy Reagan, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton. But that’s where his first lady love ends.

Must Read: Michelle Obama Gives Military Families An Early Easter [PHOTOS]

According to the Associated Press, De le Renta is more concerned with dressing the “everyday woman,” claiming, “An anonymous woman on the street is the woman who influences fashion today, not a movie star or a first lady.” I wonder what the FLOTUS could have done to make Oscar feel so strongly against her as a fashion queen. It’s obvious #TeamBeautiful isn’t the only one thinking this first lady is a fierce fashioness. However, De le Renta thinks Michelle was common (for lack of a better word) for showing up to meet the Queen Elizabeth II in 2009, wearing a cardigan. What would he have wanted her to wear–sequins?!

What do you think of the FLOTUS’ style?

LIKE HelloBeautiful On Facebook!

Follow me on Twitter!

Follow @Rhapsodani & @HB_DaniYoung from @HelloBeautiful for all the latest in pop culture, politics, lifestyle & more for Black women!— Danielle Young (@RhapsoDani) February 20, 2013

More On Michelle Obama:

President Obama Compares Michelle To Beyonce: ‘She Upgraded Me’

Michelle Obama Is Not In The Mood For Wacky Vogue Photoshoots

Check Out This Gorgeous Gallery Of Michelle Obama’s Style!

Designer Oscar De la Renta Is Over Michelle Obama’s Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com