GET THE LOOK: Keri Hilson’s Chic & Simple Black And White Outfit

Over the weekend, Keri Hilson performed at Pure Nightclub inside Caesers Palace Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. For the occasion, Keri went graphic- rocking a white sleeveless top and cropped black leather pants paired with black and white colorblock Narciso Rodriguez wedge sandals. For beauty, she went for a purple smoky eye, bronze cheeks, and a nude pout. (To get your perfect bronzed look, go here!)

I’m a fan of black and white outfits all year round! The key to perfecting this look is to play with clever silhouettes and infuse pops of color, which keeps things interesting.

To get in the spirit, I dreamed up three graphic black and white ensembles for you to try. I’m featuring clutches by a talented handbag designer named Khirma Eliazov. She’s know for her gorgeous out of the box creations, impeccable attention to detail, and exotic textures. I thought her use of stingray would go perfectly with these sleek white and black outfits. Let’s get started!

Look #1: Polished

Look #2: Flirty

Look #3: Sexy

What do you ladies think? Will you be rocking black and white a la Keri this Spring and Summer? I think I’ll give this look a try! To purchase any of these items, click the highlighted text under each collage.

-Joy Adaeze

Follow Joy on Twitter: @joyadaeze

