Thought They Were Friends: NeNe Leakes vs. Wendy Williams

Add NeNe Leakes to the list of celebs that is pissed with Wendy Wiliams. On today’s ‘The Wendy Williams Show’, the talk show host apparently took a dig at NeNe and her ex-husband Gregg’s relationship and NeNe clapped back with:

RT @TUNHEARDOF: @NeNeLeakes I didn't c @WendyWilliams show but I'm assuming she pissed u off. Breathe NeNe..remember u r on top<Right— NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) March 25, 2013

I thought these two were girls…Wendy had the couple on her show at the beginning of the year and offered her congratulations and presented NeNe with lingerie and Gregg a thong, both styled with a money design.

She later went on Twitter and wished them all the best with their renewed relationship:

Congrats to @neneleakes and Gregg on your engagement! Wishing you both all the best. Xo

Wendy was slammed last week by ‘Fresh Prince Of Belair” Aunt Viv, who went in on an open letter and calls Williams “wicked, awful, conniving, sinister, spiteful” and “jealous of every other woman.” She also accuses her of wanting to be “a white girl” and spewing hatred.

