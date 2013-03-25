Charlotte’s Own Jodeci Was Booed Off Stage During London Show [Video]

Jodeci’s reunion show in London didn’t go over well. Rather then being greeted with cheers, the crowd turned against them, booing the group, March 23.

The R&B foursome was part of a lineup of a ’90s group line-up that included Dru Hill, SWV, and Blackstreet, held at the Wembley Arena.

Fans may have already been on edge thanks to the absence of member, Devante, and the remaining three’s performance didn’t help the situation. So that left the remaining members K-Ci, JoJo, and Mr. Dalvin. Audience members said they were singing off key, and at one point, Mr. Dalvin jumped off stage, only to have trouble getting back on. Dru Hill had to take the stage to finish up Jodeci’s set.

A fan in attendance tells The Running Lip, “They were singing the classics and everything was good until Mr. Dalvin jumped off the stage and couldn’t climb back up. Then K-Ci & JoJo took the solo and couldn’t keep it together. They missed all the notes they were singing. Dru Hill had to take over and sing their songs for them.

Also On 105.3 RnB: