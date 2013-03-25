War Of Roses For Deion And Pilar Sanders Pre-nup Is Upheld

Former NFL star Deion Sanders’ estranged wife, Pilar, is prepping a hail-Mary fight to appeal a Dallas court’s decision to uphold the couple’s prenuptial agreement, because she stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars.

Pilar, an aspiring fitness model, believes she deserves half of the Hall of Famer’s $250 million fortune, which includes a home on 100 acres in Propser, Texas, worth $21 million, and a $4.5 million, 5,000-square-foot apartment in downtown Dallas at luxury apartment building The Azure. But Deion has denied his net worth is $250 million.

The couple split in 2011 after 14 years of marriage. Since then, the two have embarked on a “War of the Roses”-like court struggle over money and custody of their three children— sons Shilo, 13, and Shedeur, 11, and daughter Shelomi, 9.

Last week, an arbitrator decided to uphold their prenup. Pilar’s legal team is planning to appeal the ruling in the next week or two, and enter evidence from a surprise witness who will allege that Deion acknowledged issues with the prenup and tried to hide funds from his wife.

Pilar’s lawyer, Larry Friedman, told us their witness’ testimony “will be included as part of our motion to appeal. If the court of appeals decides her testimony is material, they will grant a new trial.”

If the prenup holds, Pilar will receive $1 million as part of a settlement, plus child support. But last week, a judge gave Deion primary conservatorship of the children, who will live with him. That means he won’t have to pay child support to Pilar.

Deion’s lawyer insists Pilar’s move for an appeal won’t go anywhere. “It’s closed, and there’s no opportunity for Pilar and her lawyers to present this woman’s testimony,” he said. “The appellate court will only consider evidence that was supported in the case. They can’t hear new evidence.”

e

Also On 105.3 RnB: