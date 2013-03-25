CLOSE
LOL: Rapper Too $hort Runs From Police (Video)

Rapper Too $hort has dodged a felony drug possession charge after a DUI stop where he took off running from the police.

According to TMZ, the L.A. County District Attorney rejected the felony drug case since cops only found a very small amount of meth. Since Too $hort does not have a felony record, the D.A. decided not to prosecute and send the case to the L.A. City Attorney for misdemeanor review.

While I’m glad he didn’t get charged, you gotta laugh at this video of him running. (Looked like a scene from the show “Cops”!!!)

