Fantasia talks about taking a break from the public to get her life together and record a new album. She visited Women’s Empowerment at the PNC Arena in Raleigh this weekend. The sold out event drew nearly 20,000 women from across the country.

[ooyala code=”dtbXJmYTqai1U_BSG1m4L1Sct_0_kQgi” player_id=”undefined”]

