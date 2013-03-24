Jennifer Lopez Goes Fresh and Fab For Celebrity Fight Night

Last night, superstar Jennifer Lopez attended Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XIX in Phoenix Arizona. For the occasion, J-Lo went flirty in a champagne colored Maria Lucia Hohan dress paired with Christian Louboutin heels. She kept her makeup fresh and natural with bronzer, blush, and lipgloss. Her date for the night was boyfriend, Casper Smart.

At the event, J-Lo took to the stage to perform in an elaborate nude sequined bodysuit and fiery red mini dress.

What do you think of Jennifer’s various looks?

-Joy Adaeze

