Spring Beauty Pick: Bobbi Brown’s Pot Rouge For Lips And Cheeks

Double up for Spring with this best-selling, multi-tasking creme color from Bobbi Brown. This pretty pot rouge gives cheeks and lips a natural flush, while adding a sheer stained finish.

MUST READ: 6 Bronzers To Get Your Gorgeous Glow This Spring

Using a foundation brush, apply sparingly to cheeks and blend. For lips, apply a moisturizing balm, use fingertips to dot on product, then blend away. So effortless and the results are gorgeous! Bobbi Brown’s Pot Rouge retails for $25 and you can it buy here.

-Joy Adaeze

Follow Joy on Twitter: @joyadaeze

