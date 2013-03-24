Lets Talk Prenups: Michael Jordan’s Fiancé Signs On The Dotted Line, Plus 4 Other Celebs Who Did The Same

Basketball legend Michael Jordan may be blissfully in love but he’s not letting it interfere with his money — at least not this time around.

According to reports, the ex-NBA superstar has allegedly protected his $650 million fortune by making his fiancée, Yvette Prieto, sign a prenuptial agreement.

The lovebirds, who are scheduled to say “I do” on April 27, have supposedly agreed to keep whatever assets they each bring to the marriage. In case of a split, Yvette will walk away with $1 million for each year of marriage, and if the divorce happens after 10 years, she will get a whopping $5 million for year they stayed together.

It looks like Jordan has learned a thing or two from his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy. The former couple tied the knot in 1989 and filed for divorce in 2002. Vanoy walked away with custody of their three children, their Chicago home and $168 million.

Now, let’s take a look at 4 other celebs who have taken the prenup route, or have plans to.

Myeisha Essex Posted March 23, 2013

