Wendy Williams says black women fighting on reality shows is disgusting. In an exclusive interview during Women’s Empowerment, Williams talked about her desire to create a reality show that doesn’t feature black women fighting. Williams was in Raleigh as a featured speaker for Women’s Empowerment.

Wendy Williams Dishes On Black Women Fighting At Women’s Empowerment 2013 was originally published on foxync.com

Tonya Jameson Posted March 23, 2013

