Erykah Badu performed her hits and old school hip at Women’s Empowerment 2013. The soldout event by Radio One Raleigh drew nearly 20,000 women from across the country to PNC Arena for the one-day event that featured vendors and seminars.

[ooyala code=”dybXNmYTrETCAIpolZ3YwDqN-Chnxv87″ player_id=”undefined”]

See photos on the next page.

Erykah Badu Performs Live At Women’s Empowerment 2013 [Video] was originally published on foxync.com

1 2Next page »

Tonya Jameson Posted March 24, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: