Jennifer Hudson wore a sleek white halter dress and matching pumps for her performance at the Amy Winehouse Foundation Inspiration Awards and Gala this past Thursday, held at the Waldorf Astoria in New York. The foundation launched in 2011 in Europe and last year in the US, serves to assist disadvantaged youth and steer them away from drugs and alcohol.

At the event, Jennifer performed 3 songs including her hit, “And I Am Telling You” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face”. Musical legend, Tony Bennett was honored with the Lifetime Achieved Award. Nas, who earned a Grammy nomination for his collaboration with Winehouse on “Cherry Wine”, also received an award.

Jennifer looks great in this outfit! And I love how she accented the ensemble with a red lip. Now that Spring’s here, I am totally on board for flaunting my year-round tan in an all-white look. Who’s with me?

Jennifer Hudson Rocks All White At Amy Winehouse Tribute was originally published on hellobeautiful.com