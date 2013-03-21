CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Oops! Tiny Reveals Sex Of Tamar Braxton’s Baby

1 reads
Leave a comment

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris may have slipped up and revealed the sex of Tamar Braxton‘s baby. The ‘Family Hustle’ star  recently sat down with HipHollywood, and when asked what she knew about the baby, slipped up and revealed that Tamar and Vince are expecting a little boy.

I know everything about this baby. And I know…I was gonna say what it was. I know the baby’s name. Of course I know what it is, and I’ve seen HIS little face. She has a 4D picture…Oh.

The ‘Love & War’ singer recently confirmed her pregnancy and is in her last trimester.

MUST READ: Tiny Admits To Making Nasty Home Video With T.I.!

Watch the slip up below:

Looks like #TeamBeautiful will be shopping for blue clothing for one of our favorite couples!

Oops! Tiny Reveals Sex Of Tamar Braxton’s Baby was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Tamar Braxton , Tameka Tiny Harris

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 21 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 22 hours ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 23 hours ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close