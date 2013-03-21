Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris may have slipped up and revealed the sex of Tamar Braxton‘s baby. The ‘Family Hustle’ star recently sat down with HipHollywood, and when asked what she knew about the baby, slipped up and revealed that Tamar and Vince are expecting a little boy.

I know everything about this baby. And I know…I was gonna say what it was. I know the baby’s name. Of course I know what it is, and I’ve seen HIS little face. She has a 4D picture…Oh.

The ‘Love & War’ singer recently confirmed her pregnancy and is in her last trimester.

MUST READ: Tiny Admits To Making Nasty Home Video With T.I.!

Watch the slip up below:

Looks like #TeamBeautiful will be shopping for blue clothing for one of our favorite couples!

Oops! Tiny Reveals Sex Of Tamar Braxton’s Baby was originally published on hellobeautiful.com