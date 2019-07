TMZ is reporting that after serving only 9 hours in jail, Bobby Brown has been released.

Originally Brown was sentenced to 55 days in jail for his 3rd DUI after his arrested in October after driving erratically in L.A. whiche pled no contest to DUI while driving on a suspended license.

Just goes to show you, celebrities live under different laws than the common man/woman.

