The ” Presidential Picks ” For The 2013 Final Four – Louisville, Florida, Ohio State, & The Indiana Hoosiers To Win It All

President Barack Obama, keeping alive the tradition he started, making the official Presidential Picks for the 2013 NCAA Tournament, has selected the Indiana Hoosiers as the team to win the National Championship over the Louisville Cardinals in the title game. The President also selected Florida and Ohio State to join the party of four in Atlanta. Miami, Gonzaga, and Michigan State may all have a say in the end but President Obama seems confident it’s the Hoosiers title to win,

It’s amazing to witness the depth of the President’s knowledge and awareness of the game and the major players, as he’s obviously no bystander when college hoops are on TV. Obama disclosed his Bracketology on ESPN, and thoroughly explained the reasoning behind his selections. Don’t know if we have ever, or will ever see another President of the United States so in tune to pop culture and sports. You gotta admit, the guy is pretty impressive!

Needless to say Republicans are outraged by the President being a basketball fan and having the audacity to take 5 minutes out of his busy day to have a light moment with a sport he loves and a widely popular American sporting event, the NCAA Tournament. One Republican critic called the President’s appearance on ESPN a ” shocking failure of leadership ‘. Then again, the same claim has been made because the President wanted to provide health care for every American.

Mitch Malone Posted March 20, 2013

