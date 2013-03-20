Pilar Sanders Loses Custody Of Daughter

Just one week after losing custody of her two sons to NFL legend Deion Sanders, Pilar Sanders has also lost custody of the couple’s daughter, Shalomi, 9.

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has won custody of his three kids in a nasty battle with his estranged wife, Pilar. Last week a Texas jury granted the former Dallas Cowboy player sole custody of his sons, Shilo 13, and Shedeur, 11, as well as primary custody of his daughter Shelomi, 9. A judge yesterday ruled that the children will live with Sanders and spend every other weekend, plus a few hours a week, with their mother. Pilar’s rep, Kali Bowyer told us of the ruling, “Unbelievable. Whose payroll is this judge on? Certainly not the taxpayers.” Deion’s lawyer, Rick Robertson, said last night of the decision: “This is exactly what everyone expected.” The Sanders are in the middle of a contentious divorce, and are battling over terms of a prenuptial agreement.

Pilar’s rep tells RumorFix “Pilar’s legal team was caught completely off guard. She found out as she was driving up to pick up her daughter at school today. The whole thing is unbelievable. She has been a stay at home mother all there children’s lives.”

The couple have been embroiled in one of the nastiest custody battles in recent years. I had a chance to speak exclusively with Pilar last year where she revealed the abuse she suffered at Deion’s hand and must admit I truly feel sorry for her.

