Keyshia Cole Tells Us Why She Went Off On Beyonce

Keyshia Cole has successfully placed her names in all of our mouths lately because she’s been vocal about her disdain for all things Beyonce. It started with her coming for Michelle Williams after Destiny’s Child performed live at the 2013 Superbowl. Cole kept spewing her truth, deemed as hate, when Beyonce released the snippets of “Bow Down” and “I Been On.”

Everyone was so quick to jump on the “Death To Keyshia Cole” train, but I refuse to board that train. I appreciate Keyshia’s courage to stand up against Beyonce’s obviously derogatory tune.

In order to get her side of the story, I sat down with Keyshia Cole’s tweets. This is purely entertainment, so please enjoy.

HelloBeautiful: Even though we agree with you, we cringed when you came at Beyonce on Twitter. Are you a hater?

How am i hating? no Mamm or sir. whatever u may be. No H8 RT @GothamsKnight_: damn @KeyshiaCole hating on everybody— Keyshia Cole Gibson (@KeyshiaCole) March 18, 2013

HB: What is it that you don’t like about Beyonce?

Can't stand when people all self righteous when it's convenient it makes them look good. Lmao! But can still talk shit when convenient 2 FOH— Keyshia Cole Gibson (@KeyshiaCole) March 18, 2013

HB: What would you like to say to Beyonce?

I done kept it real from the start! #RespectTHAT— Keyshia Cole Gibson (@KeyshiaCole) March 18, 2013

HB: What do you think about Beyonce’s image?

First "Women need to Stick together" now bitches better Bow. Smh. But it's all G! Chicks stay shooting the shit. … tmi.me/OnGp7— Keyshia Cole Gibson (@KeyshiaCole) March 18, 2013

HB: What gives you courage to speak up about “Bow Down?”

HB: Do you consider yourself to be “real?”

And when ya being real some people think it's fake. I'm starting to question These lames! Thanks 😘 RT … tmi.me/Oh67Y— Keyshia Cole Gibson (@KeyshiaCole) March 17, 2013

HB: Do you ever send subliminal tweets to Beyonce?

Getting some props made for the tour and thangs!! Had some fun today!! #YeaBoi instagr.am/p/XEL1MFIcAJ/— Keyshia Cole Gibson (@KeyshiaCole) March 20, 2013

HB: Do you understand the strength in your words when you speak negatively towards a fellow artist?

I do understand, Real/Just being rude. sometimes people don't know the damage they may cause with just words. RT … tmi.me/Ohh8n— Keyshia Cole Gibson (@KeyshiaCole) March 17, 2013

HB: What would you like people to know about Beyonce?

People can be se evil.— Keyshia Cole Gibson (@KeyshiaCole) March 16, 2013

Well, there you have it folks. Keyshia Cole’s opinion on Beyonce via her tweets. Hopefully this made you chuckle. While #TeamBeautiful doesn’t condone hate between sisters, we can’t lie and say it’s not entertaining. Are you not entertained? They didn’t name this the “entertainment industry” for nothing.

