Keyshia Cole Tells Us Why She Went Off On Beyonce

Keyshia Cole has successfully placed her names in all of our mouths lately because she’s been vocal about her disdain for all things Beyonce. It started with her coming for Michelle Williams after Destiny’s Child performed live at the 2013 Superbowl. Cole kept spewing her truth, deemed as hate, when Beyonce released the snippets of “Bow Down” and “I Been On.”

Everyone was so quick to jump on the “Death To Keyshia Cole” train, but I refuse to board that train. I appreciate Keyshia’s courage to stand up against Beyonce’s obviously derogatory tune.

In order to get her side of the story, I sat down with Keyshia Cole’s tweets. This is purely entertainment, so please enjoy.

HelloBeautiful: Even though we agree with you, we cringed when you came at Beyonce on Twitter. Are you a hater?

HB: What is it that you don’t like about Beyonce?

HB: What would you like to say to Beyonce?

HB: What do you think about Beyonce’s image?

HB: What gives you courage to speak up about “Bow Down?”

HB: Do you consider yourself to be “real?”

HB: Do you ever send subliminal tweets to Beyonce?

HB: Do you understand the strength in your words when you speak negatively towards a fellow artist?

HB: What would you like people to know about Beyonce?

Well, there you have it folks. Keyshia Cole’s opinion on Beyonce via her tweets. Hopefully this made you chuckle. While #TeamBeautiful doesn’t condone hate between sisters, we can’t lie and say it’s not entertaining. Are you not entertained? They didn’t name this the “entertainment industry” for nothing.

Keyshia Cole Tells Us Why She Went Off On Beyonce was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

