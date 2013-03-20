Pooch Hall is coming to Women’s Empowerment 2013! The start best known for his role as Derwin “Ding Dong” Davis on BET’s “The Game” will be a part of the 2013 Women’s Empowerment Black Men Revealed Panel.

We are giving you a chance to ask our panelists questions during the panel session.

What would you like to ask Pooch Hall?

About Pooch Hall

Marion H. “Pooch” Hall, Jr. (born February 8, 1977) is an American television and film actor and model known for his role as Derwin Davis, the football player on the The CW/BET sitcom The Game and as Ricky in the 2011 film Jumping the Broom.

Born in Brockton, Massachusetts, Hall attended Brockton High School. In 1994, he won the Southern New England Golden Gloves for boxing. Hall attended the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth where he got his first taste for acting with the UMass Dartmouth Theatre Company.While at UMass he met his future wife Linda Hall in 1996. Hall is a realtor in California.The two married after graduation in 1999. They have three children: daughters Djanai born in 1997, and Djaeda born in 2004; and son Djordan born in 2007.

Hall started his career doing commercials and modeling.Hall landed his first acting role in the 2001 Lift. That same year, he appeared In 2003, he served as co-host for The N reality series Girls v. Boys. In 2005, he portrayed Ty’ree in the miniseries Miracle’s Boys. The following year, he won the role of Derwin Davis on The Game. He was featured as Chrisette Michele‘s love interest in her music video “What You Do“.

During the 2009-2010 season, he had a recurring role as Ryan on the CBS sitcom Accidentally on Purpose, replacing Cory Hardrict (the husband of Tia Mowry, his co-star from The Game).

Who Is Pooch Hall? was originally published on foxync.com