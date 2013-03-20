CLOSE
Kimberly Knox To Share Investing Tips At Women’s Empowerment 2013

Kimberly Knox, a 20-year non-profit industry executive, is the founder and CEO of the Youth Education for Savings (YES) Consortium. She has worked in the nonprofit industry nearly twenty years.

YES Consortium, Inc., builds collaborative partnerships with youth-focused and like-minded organizations to educate, encourage and inspire youth in the communities to learn and practice habitual savings and money management skills for financially sound and responsible adult life.

She will use this experience to help educate Women’s Empowerment attendees on smart investing.

Her previous experience as a nonprofit professional included work as a director of marketing, program development, strategic planning and as a government relations coordinator

She has an extensive civic and community engagement background. She is committed to service to others.

