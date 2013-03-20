CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Bow Wow Refuses To Pay Porn Star

0 reads
Leave a comment

Bow Wow who was recently ordered by a judge to pay porn star Katsuni $80,000 for using her image in a video without her permission,went on a Facebook tirade last night in which he claims he’s not responsible for the video and vows not to pay up.

MUST READ:  Bow Wow Reveals Video Vixen Took His Virginity, She Denies It [NSFW VIDEO]

Note to Bow Wow: How about showing up in court when you receive a summons, maybe things would’ve turned out differently and you wouldn’t have to come out of pocket.

MUST READ: Bow Wow Professes Love For Angela Simmons, Wants Her Back

Bow Wow Refuses To Pay Porn Star was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

bow wow

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 21 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 22 hours ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 23 hours ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close