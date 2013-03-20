Bow Wow who was recently ordered by a judge to pay porn star Katsuni $80,000 for using her image in a video without her permission,went on a Facebook tirade last night in which he claims he’s not responsible for the video and vows not to pay up.

MUST READ: Bow Wow Reveals Video Vixen Took His Virginity, She Denies It [NSFW VIDEO]

Note to Bow Wow: How about showing up in court when you receive a summons, maybe things would’ve turned out differently and you wouldn’t have to come out of pocket.

MUST READ: Bow Wow Professes Love For Angela Simmons, Wants Her Back

Bow Wow Refuses To Pay Porn Star was originally published on hellobeautiful.com