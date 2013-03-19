FIRST LOOK: H&M’s New Evening Wear Collection

H&M‘s new evening wear collection brings us a dazzling spring selection filled with Hollywood glamour. The new collection, Conscious Exclusive, is a partywear collection destined to celebrate the arrival of Spring. Hopefully, mother nature is inspired and lets Spring come out to play with us!

I doubt that we’ll have a fancy occasion like the Oscars to attend, but who says we can’t have a Helen Hunt-inspired H&M evening gown for the besties big 30th extravaganza. The new collection features all things glam in clothing and accessories for both men and women, and is a part of H&M’s Conscious work to offer more sustainable fashions. That means, this collection is perfect for the eco-chic fashionistas looking for items made from organic materials.

Even if you don’t know a thing about going green, there are lots of fabulous must-have pieces. From the floor-length dusty pink gown, to the fitted blazer and high-waisted fitted trousers–I guarantee that you’ll want to find a gala to attend just to sport this collection.

The Conscious Exclusive collection will be available in around 140 stores worldwide as well as online from April 4, 2013. For now, have a look at the entire collection (thanks H&M) in the gallery below.

