Is Tamar Going Vegan During Her Pregnancy?

After Tamar Braxton’s big reveal last week that she and husband/music exec Vincent Herbert are indeed expecting their very first child together, Tamar served as guest co-host on the Anderson Live daytime TV show just a few days before her birthday and performance the 2013 BET Celebration of Gospel in Los Angeles.

Tamar Braxton Celebrates Birthday at BET’s Celebration of Gospel

 

On set, she showed off her baby bump and even mentioned a few of her favorite pregnancy cravings – potato chips and cheddar cheese, but the crew gave her a vegan snack instead to curb her appetite and to see if she’d enjoy it. Find out what happened with Tamar got a taste of it below.

Is Tamar Going Vegan During Her Pregnancy? was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

