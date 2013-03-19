CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Michael Jordan Paternity Case Dismissed

0 reads
Leave a comment

TMZ is reporting that  Pamela Smith, the mother of alleged 16 yr old son of Michael Jordan, has filed legal documents in Georgia asking the judge to dismiss her case against MJ and it was granted without prejudice.

This story has a hot topic and it is unclear why the sudden change of heart with Smith, especially when she ordered a DNA test asap!

See TMZ

Image courtesy Fox News

See also Michael Jordan Sued Over Paternity

Michael Jordan Paternity Case Dismissed was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Michael Jordan Paternity Case Dismissed

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 22 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 22 hours ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 23 hours ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close