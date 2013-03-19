Michael Jordan Paternity Case Dismissed

TMZ is reporting that Pamela Smith, the mother of alleged 16 yr old son of Michael Jordan, has filed legal documents in Georgia asking the judge to dismiss her case against MJ and it was granted without prejudice.

This story has a hot topic and it is unclear why the sudden change of heart with Smith, especially when she ordered a DNA test asap!

King Tutt Posted March 19, 2013

