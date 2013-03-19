CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Local Iredell County Boy Scout Leader Accused of Embezzlement

0 reads
Leave a comment

What is this world coming to, when the boy Scout Leader steals from the kids?

A former Cub Scouts leader in Iredell County is accused of using $1,650 from the pack for his personal use.

Ira Haltiwanger, 35, of Troutman, was arrested Monday on charges of embezzlement and obtaining property by false pretense.

Troutman police say they received a report last month from leaders of Cub Scout Pack #174 that money was missing from its bank account.

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 22 hours ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 22 hours ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 23 hours ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close