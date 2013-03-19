Local Iredell County Boy Scout Leader Accused of Embezzlement

What is this world coming to, when the boy Scout Leader steals from the kids?

A former Cub Scouts leader in Iredell County is accused of using $1,650 from the pack for his personal use.

Ira Haltiwanger, 35, of Troutman, was arrested Monday on charges of embezzlement and obtaining property by false pretense.

Troutman police say they received a report last month from leaders of Cub Scout Pack #174 that money was missing from its bank account.

