Kanye West Spoils Pregnant Kim Kardashin At Tyler Perry’s Party

Kanye West made a cross country trip to be by Kim Kardashian‘s side on Mar. 16 and treated her “like a queen” at the after party for her new film, Tyler Perry’s Temptation, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

“They were sweet together and mingled well with all us country folk at Tyler’s house,”a friend who was at the party held at Tyler Perry‘s Atlanta mansion tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “They were enjoying themselves. I was surprised by how Kanye was so into Kim. Kanye was treating her like a queen, he was a first class gentleman.”

It had been 11 days since the couple had seen each. Kanye reportedly flew in from Europe to be by Kim’s side and our source reveals Kanye was definitely making up for lost time.

“He would bring her water and touch her on her neck and rub her back when they were talking to people. They kissed quite a few times and were talking among themselves and to other guests. They were like any other couple who are in love and have a kid on the way,”

It was an intimate after party and HollywoodLife.com has learned that despite Tyler having staff to serve guests, Kanye made it a point to take care of Kim personally.

“When she would have an hors d’oeuvre he would take the napkin and hold it for her,” the source reveals. “When she sat down on the couch he would hold her hand, make sure she was good and seated, and then he sat down after. Little, simple things like that. He was perfect, an absolute gentleman!

