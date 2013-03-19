After spending nearly a week in the Intensive Care Unit of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Lil Wayne was allowed to go home today, reports TMZ. Birdman seems to be in denial regarding his “son’s” condition. According to the Cash Money co-founder, Wayne’s 6-day stay at the center was not “drug-related.” Birdman called into Hot 97′s “Angie Martinez Show, where he claimed “[Wayne] had a seizure and we brought him to the hospital. We’ve been here ever since. But he’s doin’ much better and he’s in good shape right now.”

MUST READ: What Is “Sizzurp?” & Everything Thing Else About Lil Wayne’s Hospitalization

“He was never in that kind of situation throughout the whole few days we’ve been in the hospital. He never been about to die,” he said. “We got family and kids. When you putting out false rumors like that, you can really damage families like that, fear them and have them feared,” he continued.

I'm good everybody. Thx for the prayers and love.— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) March 16, 2013

XXL Magazine claims they caught up with Young Money President Mack Maine, who revealed “That Tweet [that he sent out on Friday] wasn’t sent out on that same phone line. I’m not sure if he Tweeted that or not. I wasn’t with him at the present moment. One of his fans could have Tweeted that, I’m not really sure where that came from.”

Mack Maine then tweeted this:

I never spoke or gave any update to @xxl regarding tune's health or his tweets.— Mack Maine (@mackmaine) March 19, 2013

As long as the people surrounding Wayne continue to act as if nothing is wrong, his life will remain in danger.

Before Wayne was discharged, Nicki paid him a visit with a bouqet of balloons.

UP NEXT: What Is Sizzurp?

UPDATE: Lil Wayne Released From Hospital; Birdman Says It’s Not Drug-Related & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2Next page »

Shamika Sanders, Staff Writer Posted March 19, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: