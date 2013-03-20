Ashanti On Nelly: ‘Who Said We Had A Relationship’

Ashanti is going on record AGAIN to squash the rumors that she dated Nelly. The singer stopped by Sway’s morning show to promote her upcoming album Braveheart, and when asked if any of the tracks on her album would be about her past relationship with Nelly, she had a sudden case of amnesia.

On If Any of Her New Songs Will Be Based On Her Relationship With Nelly:

Who said we had a relationship? [laughs] What you talkin’ ’bout Willis? The name of the album is Braveheart, I’ve been recording for a couple of months now. I’m actually recording in Charleston, South Carolina which is really cool. There’s a lot of heartfelt records on there. I think everybody can relate because I’ve been writing my records since I came out and everything has been from real life experience and that’s how people relate.

These two have been denying they were ever a couple for the last 10 years, but Nelly did admit to #teambeautiful off-the-record that they were a couple.

When asked if she would date a celebrity:

I think what’s important is to find someone you have things in common with so that you can understand. So whether you have a nine to five or you’re in the industry or I don’t know, you’re into computers or you’re into doing nails, you find someone that you’re compatible with so that you guys understand what it is. Whatever facet of life you walk.

Nelly and Ashanti's Cutest Moments

Remember that old cliche, if you love something, let it go? Well, Nelly and Ashanti took some time apart but are allegedly back together. The couple were spotted party hopping together this past Super Bowl weekend and on another occasion two weeks ago. While there isn't any concrete proof that the "Good Good" duo are back together, we must admit how much we liked them as a couple.

