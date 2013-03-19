Keyshia Cole Goes In On Beyonce’s ‘Bow Down’

Keyshia Cole is clearly not a fan of Beyonce’s new song “Bow Down!” The outspoken ‘Woman To Woman’ singer took to Twitter to share her feelings after listening to Bey’s latest offering.

She set off a war of words when she tweeted:

Can't stand when people all self righteous when it's convenient it makes them look good. Lmao! But can still talk shit when convenient 2 FOH— Keyshia Cole Gibson (@KeyshiaCole) March 18, 2013

I done kept it real from the start! #RespectTHAT— Keyshia Cole Gibson (@KeyshiaCole) March 18, 2013

First "Women need to Stick together" now bitches better Bow. Smh. But it's all G! Chicks stay shooting the shit. … tmi.me/OnGp7— Keyshia Cole Gibson (@KeyshiaCole) March 18, 2013

I am a fan of both ladies, but I’m not mad at Keyshia. Who is Beyonce to tell us to ‘bow down?”

This is not the first time Keyshia has slammed one of her peers, she went in on Michelle Williams’ contribution to the group’s performance at the Super Bowl in February.

Let me know if you agree or disagree with Keyshia Cole’s sentiments in the comments section below.

