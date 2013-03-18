It looks like the prayers for Lil Wayne worked! The rapper, who suffered a series of seizures this weekend, is in “stable” condition. “Wayne has been moved into a ‘regular room’ at the hospital and no longer needs intense, round-the-clock treatment after a suspected codeine overdose last week,” reports TMZ, who first broke the story that Wayne was in critical condition. According to the Internet heavyweights, “the 30-year-old has been walking around the hospital floor on his own — accompanied by a team of bodyguards.”

This is great news! But, we fear if Wayne continues down this path of drug addiction, he will find himself in the same position again. We hope he gets the help he needs and deserves, to live a healthier life for his family.

MUST READ: What Is “Sizzurp?” & Everything Thing Else About Lil Wayne’s Hospitalization

MUST READ: Lil Wayne Recovers With Nicki Minaj, Drake & Birdman By His Side

Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:

Lil Wayne Out Of ‘ICU,’ In ‘Stable’ Condition was originally published on hellobeautiful.com