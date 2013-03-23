ORIGINAL: 10 Signs You Should NOT Date Him!

VIA 97.9

Ladies!! I have a friend who’s been dating a guy she likes but he keeps on letting her down! To help her move on, we compiled “10 Signs You Should NOT Date Him” to help her out in the future!

Check them out.

He always talks about himself. Ladies, if this guy talks about his life all the time, and doesn’t ask things about you and what’s going on in your life, then you may want to reconsider whether he is even interested in you!

He always cancels or is late on dates. He makes you wait on him all the time??? Ain’t nobody got time for that!! He’s showing you he doesn’t consider that your time is valuable, with him or not!

He doesn’t keep his promises. Ladies if he is says alot more and does a lot less, then trust will be a big issue for you later. We love men who are consistent and who do what they say they will do.

Also On 105.3 RnB: