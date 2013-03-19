106&Park to Sommore: You’re are TOO OLD! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

VIA KISS DETROIT

Sommore has appeared on various shows including HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, Showtime at the Apollo, Comic View and BET Live from L.A. She has also done guest appearances on television sitcoms The Hughleys andThe Parkers, and has been featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

So what made Sommore feel disrespected by BET’s 106 & Park? They told her she was TOO OLD! Sommore fired off at BET in this interview:

[ooyala code=”kwOW05YTqXp5cQqQ8FJig8j_1gbFWTtB” player_id=”undefined”]

