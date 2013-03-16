CLOSE
9 Stylish Sneakers For The Weekend

Alas, the weekend has arrived. Time to kick back, spend time with family, and also tap into the chill section of your wardrobe. Weekend fun calls for casual-cool and theres no better way to show it then with a colorful pair of kicks. Sneakers these days have major personality, ranging in hot hues and unique styles.

They look great with a simple tee and skinny jeans or mixed up with a dress. Perfect for a day of shopping and grabbing brunch with friends. From fierce wedge sneakers to classic Keds, I’ve got you covered! Take your pick.

9 Stylish Sneakers For The Weekend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

