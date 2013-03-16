This week has been so busy, we need to catch up on what #TeamBeautiful’s been up to just like you (should)! Check out some of our hottest stories from this week. We don’t mind if you spend the entire day on HelloBeautiful.com, just catching up. It’s the weekend, you deserve to treat yourself! We’ll see you again bright and early on Monday morning, but until then…

WHAT WE’RE LISTENING TO:

Trey Songz shows off his tender and emotional side in the latest video “Fumble” off his Chapter V album. Trigga is known to steal the ladies’ hearts with his love ballads, but in this slow jam he sings an apology to a long-lost love. Check out the video here.

Ms. Kelly Rowland is on the top of her game as she welcomes another visual hit with the release of her colorful, pin-up girl inspired video for “Kisses Down Low.” The Mike Will-produced jam lays down the law for pleasing not only Kelly, but any woman! Click here to watch the video.

Alicia Keys ramped up the sexy for the fourth stop of her “Set the World on Fire” tour at the Staples Center. Keys, in her sultry ensemble that showed off her amazing shape, surprised fans when she began performing “Anytime Anyplace’ before inviting Kendrick Lamar on stage to duet on “Poetic Justice.” Click here to watch.

HB Week In Rewind 3.15: The Hot Stories You May Have Missed

