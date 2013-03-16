UPDATE* Lil Wayne ‘Stabilizing’ After Suffering Multiple Seizures

UPDATE: 9:30pm EST- TMZ is now reporting “Sources at the hospital tell us Wayne is still in critical condition in the ICU … but stabilizing.”

UPDATE: 9:28pm EST- Lil Wayne tweets: “I’m good everybody. Thx for the prayers and love.”

I'm good everybody. Thx for the prayers and love.— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) March 16, 2013

UPDATE: 8:50 pm EST- Young Money rapper Drake was spotted walking into the hospital where Lil Wayne is said to be “stabilizing.”

Concern for rapper Lil Wayne is high after a report from TMZ listed the Young Money honcho in critical condition as he shakes uncontrollably! Wayne’s mother is reportedly on her way to the hospital.

“We’re told Wayne is currently ‘unstable,’ and has been placed in an induced coma. He is breathing through tubes,” reports TMZ. Wayne was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in L.A. Tuesday night after suffering multiple seizures.

Wayne went on a Sizzurp binge after being released Wednesday, because doctors found high amounts of codeine in his system. We’re told Wanye’s stomach was pumped 3 times to flush the drugs from his system. -TMZ

Several websites were reporting that Wayne was in a coma. Mack Maine, president of YMCMB, took to Twitter to dispel rumors.

Wayne is alive and well! We watching the Syracuse game…thanks for the prayers and concern..he will update you all soon. #love— Mack Maine (@mackmaine) March 16, 2013

YMCMB CEO Birdman tweeted:

My son is in good spirit..feelin much betta…be home soon.YMCMB— BIRDMAN (@BIRDMAN5STAR) March 16, 2013

Shamika Sanders, Staff Writer Posted March 15, 2013

