Academy Keeps Its Students First

The Student First Academy Charter School sets high academic standards for each of its students. The school also expects parents to be actively involved in the education of their children. These standards translate into a student body that appreciates hard work and a commitment to succeed academically and in life. That’s why at Student First Academy, graduation rates stay at or near 100%. After 11 years of existence, the Student First Academy has established itself as a strong and viable alternative to the Public School system. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland, talked with Mrs. Phyllis Handdford, Head of School at Student First Academy and Ms. Sandra Moss, Student First Academy’s Deputy Head of School.

Ron Holland Posted March 15, 2013

