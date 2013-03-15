Legends in the rap game and truly the essence of Hip Hop, Public Enemy took the stage in Austin, TX to kick-off another chapter of their legacy on the Doritos #BoldStage at the South by Southwest Music Festival (SXSW).

SXSW Hip Hop Concert with LL Cool J + More

Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Professor Griff and his S1W group, DJ Lord (DJ who replaced Terminator X in 1999), were all on hand for what turned out to be an incredible lineup of Hip Hop leaders of the genre that has become a huge part of pop culture.

Together they are still striving to “fight the power” and enlighten the minds of millions about social injustices while bringing heavy-hitting music the forefront. For 30+ years on the scene, Public Enemy isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Check out what you missed below in case you didn’t catch the performance featuring all of their hits, all of the controversy they’re known for and more at the live show presented by Doritos and Fuse.tv (via network television and live stream) til almost 3AM this morning.

SXSW: Public Enemy Performs Live was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com