The originator of the “Dougie” and the world’s greatest entertainer Doug E. Fresh took that same Doritos #BoldStage last night at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Hip Hop show and of course, he had the crowd up on their feet the entire time.

SXSW Hip Hop Concert with LL Cool J + More

Rap, rhyme and rhythm are his true standout qualities and Doug E. Fresh does is all so effortlessly. As a pioneer in the game, you could definitely see why this man is so highly regarded and respected now and will be for many years to come.

Audience participation and multimedia interaction are no comparison for the “human beatbox” because nobody does it like Doug E. Fresh does it. Check him out in action to find out what you missed from one of Hip Hop’s mainstays who continues to reinvent himself year after year, staying current and staying true to his artistry.

SXSW: Doug E. Fresh Performs Live was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com